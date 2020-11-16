The Malta football national team's supporters club is raising funds to set up an outdoor cinema on Tuesday for fans to watch Malta's final UEFA Nations League match against the Faroe Islands from the safety of their cars.

The South End Core needs €3,000 by midday on Monday to organise the event at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, after a local company pitched in an initial €1,000 donation.

Money will be used to rent a space large enough for 72 cars, provide the screen, an ambulance, fire engine and tow truck.

The national team face the Faroes in their final League D Group 1 match on Tuesday behind closed doors, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Malta is currently in second place on eight points after back-to-back wins against Latvia and Andorra. A win over the Faroe Islands would earn Malta promotion to League C of the UEFA competition and go down as one of the best successes in national team history.

“We never came to you to ask for money, but COVID-19 has hit us hard financially," Dillon Mercieca, who leads the South End Core, wrote on his Facebook page.

“We are asking those companies who can sponsor this event for this historic match to contact me. Donations can be done in a form of a pledge until the whole sum is collected and the money can be sent directly to the company concerned.

“We are not making any profit from the event and all the proceeds from this activity will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.”

Mercieca said that the SEC has always been behind the national team and would like to be present when the players are currently at their best.

“We have been there when the national team was passing through a difficult time and would like to be there in what is one of the best spells of our national team,” Mercieca said.

“We are asking you to help us so we can live this experience.”

Anyone interested in donating can contact the South End Core on 99977187.

Malta flag initiative

Meanwhile, the national team supporters group is also encouraging all Maltese people to decorate their houses with the Maltese flag on Tuesday as a sign of support for the national team.

“We are on the verge of something we never thought we could experience,” the South End Core said.

“An historical moment for our national team. On Tuesday, the national team has a huge chance of winning the group.

“We appeal everyone to decorate their balconies and windows with the Maltese flag, similar to what is done in a World Cup when the flags of other countries are put up.

“This time we are putting up the flag of our national team to support our players for this key match.”