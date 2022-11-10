South Korea’s coach Paulo Bento said Thursday that the injured Son Heung-min would “of course” be selected in his World Cup squad — but could not say whether his captain would be fit for the country’s first match in Qatar.

The Tottenham forward had successful surgery to repair an eye socket fracture suffered in the 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille nine days ago.

Son wrote on his Instagram page Wednesday that playing in the World Cup was his childhood dream and that he “can’t wait to represent our beautiful country”.

