South Korean football fans have subjected Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba to a torrent of abuse online, some of it racist, and demanded he apologise to Son Heung-min with the forward’s World Cup in doubt.
South Korea’s skipper and talisman will have surgery on a fracture around his left eye after a collision with Mbemba in Spurs’ 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday in the Champions League.
The Premier League club have given no date for Son’s return, but he faces a race against time to be fit for South Korea’s opening match of the World Cup against Uruguay on November 24.
