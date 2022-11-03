South Korean football fans have subjected Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba to a torrent of abuse online, some of it racist, and demanded he apologise to Son Heung-min with the forward’s World Cup in doubt.

South Korea’s skipper and talisman will have surgery on a fracture around his left eye after a collision with Mbemba in Spurs’ 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Premier League club have given no date for Son’s return, but he faces a race against time to be fit for South Korea’s opening match of the World Cup against Uruguay on November 24.

