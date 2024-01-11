Balzan have added an Asian winger to their offensive ranks after announcing the arrival of South Korean player Eui-gwon Han.

Han, 29, will embark in his first ever experience in Europe after spending his career in his native country and in Japan.

In 2021, he was on the brink of joining Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland but despite an agreement between the Irish club and his then South Korean side, Suwon Bluewings, Han did not meet the terms of criteria for non-EU players agreed between the FAI and Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

