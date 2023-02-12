Southampton sacked boss Nathan Jones on Sunday after only three months in charge of the Premier League's bottom club.

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at Southampton in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The 49-year-old Welshman struggled to win over Southampton fans, who were unconvinced by his lack of Premier League experience.

The final straw for the Southampton board came on Saturday when Jones' side lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Wolves.

