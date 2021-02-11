Southampton put their miserable Premier League form behind them to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Wolves on Thursday.
Goals from Danny Ings four minutes into the second-half and Stuart Armstrong in stoppage time offered some relief for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men after four consecutive league defeats, including a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United.
Hasenhuttl was rewarded for naming a stronger side than Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who made six changes.
