Southampton’s FA Cup home tie against League One Shrewsbury Town this weekend is off after a number of positive coronavirus tests in the visiting camp, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Saints said they had received confirmation from the Football Association after a number of players and staff at third-tier Shrewsbury tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s scheduled third-round match.

“A meeting of the FA’s Professional Game Board will take place early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture,” said a statement from the side.

