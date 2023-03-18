Tottenham’s challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League was hit by a late Southampton fightback in a 3-3 draw on Saturday, as Leeds boosted their survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves.

Spurs looked set to leapfrog Manchester United into third as they led bottom-of-the-table Saints 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining at St. Mary’s.

But Theo Walcott’s first goal in nearly two years and James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a vital point for Southampton.

Pedro Porro’s thumping finish had opened the scoring and his account for Tottenham in first-half stoppage time.

