Southampton missed the chance to go top of the Premier League as 10-man Arsenal held out for a 1-1 draw to avoid another damaging defeat before Liverpool host Tottenham in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

Leicester also missed out on the chance to go top for a few hours at least as the Foxes were beaten 2-0 at home by Everton.

Defeat would have seen Arsenal lose five consecutive home league games for the first time in the club's history as the pressure mounts on manager Mikel Arteta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.