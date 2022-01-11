Southampton got Serbian businessman Dragan Solak’s reign as owner off to a flying start with a 4-1 thrashing of Brentford on Tuesday to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Another season in the top-flight looks safe for the Saints as they moved above Brentford into 11th, 13 points clear of the bottom three.

Southampton’s new ownership group Sport Republic was founded by Rasmus Ankersen, who recently stepped down as Brentford co-director of football.

