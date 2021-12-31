Southampton’s home match against Newcastle on Sunday is the latest Premier League fixture to be called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

“Sunday’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first-team squad,” said a Newcastle statement.

The Premier League said it had accepted the request to postpone the match because Newcastle did not have the required number of players available (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

