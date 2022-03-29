Gareth Southgate insist Harry Maguire can still thrive at the highest level as the beleaguered England defender prepares to return in Tuesday’s friendly against Ivory Coast.

Maguire was left on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Switzerland as Southgate took the centre-back out of the spotlight after a torrid season with Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has struggled badly this term, leading to calls for Southgate to axe him from the England squad.

But Southgate is planning widespread changes for England’s first senior meeting with Ivory Coast and Maguire is among those set to start at Wembley.

