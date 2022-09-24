Gareth Southgate said he will take criticism from England fans after his team were beaten again by their Euro 2020 conquerors Italy on Friday and relegated from the top division of the Nations League.

The 1-0 defeat at the San Siro left England with no wins from five games in the competition and a worrying lack of goals with only one more match to play before they travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

England have not scored a goal in open play in this season’s Nations League and Southgate was booed by a large section of the away support in Milan after the defeat which dumped them down to League B.

“It’s really difficult to pinpoint why we’re not scoring, because I think we’re getting into the right areas,” Southgate told reporters.

“We had the moments that we had in the past we just didn’t deliver the final piece of quality tonight.

