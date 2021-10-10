Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden’s emergence as an England star is “fabulously exciting” after the Manchester City playmaker stole the spotlight in the 5-0 rout of Andorra.

Foden was England’s stand-out performer in the one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored the goals as Southgate’s side moved a step closer to qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Foden’s breathtaking range of passing was key to England breaking down the massed Andorra defence.

Spraying the ball around from deep in midfield, Foden was compared by television pundit Roy Keane to legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for the accuracy of his passes.

Foden was involved in Chilwell’s goal before playing a fine pass for Saka to score.

