Having reached two semi-finals during his tenure England manager Gareth Southgate says he and the team will have failed if they miss out on the last four of Euro 2020.

Southgate’s side defied expectations to reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

They have been drawn with Croatia, who beat them in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the Czech Republic and old rivals Scotland.

They will have home advantage in playing all their group games at Wembley.

“Yeah, it probably will,” said Southgate when asked whether falling short of the last four would be a failure.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta