England manager Gareth Southgate says it has taken Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea to persuade many fans that Mason Mount is an “exceptional player.”

Mount produced an impressive goalscoring performance in England’s 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Tirana.

The midfielder is the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard, who did so in seven games in a row in a run ending in 2013.

