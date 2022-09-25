England manager Gareth Southgate says he is the right person to lead his country to the World Cup despite a five-game winless run that saw the team relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.

Southgate has credit in the bank having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship.

But he was booed by the travelling support in Milan after a 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday.

England have just one more game, against Germany at Wembley on Monday, before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Iran on November 21.

“I think I’m the right person to take the team into the tournament. I think it’s more stable that way, without a doubt,” said Southgate.

