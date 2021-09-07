England boss Gareth Southgate says he is “open-minded” about holding the World Cup every two years and has spoken to Arsene Wenger about the proposal.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is now director of development at world governing body FIFA, has called for football’s showpiece competition to become a biennial event.

Southgate revealed after England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday that he had spoken to the Frenchman about the proposals and that he is open to the possibility — as long as the football calendar does not become overloaded.

“I think the whole calendar needs reviewing,” he said. “My feedback would be— I don’t know how our generation are going to find a World Cup every two years a strange concept.

