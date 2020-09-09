England manager Gareth Southgate said Nations League matches should not have gone ahead during pre-season for most major European leagues after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw away to Denmark on Tuesday.

Southgate’s squad was hit by a raft of injuries and off-field problems after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home on Monday after breaching coronavirus protocols following Saturday’s 1-0 victory in Iceland.

The pair reportedly invited girls back to the team hotel in Reykjavík in what Southgate described as “unacceptable” and “puzzling” behaviour, which would have resulted in being dismissed from the squad even if infection from coronavirus had not been a risk.

