England manager Gareth Southgate believes his side have a responsibility to discuss social issues in Qatar, but he admits there has to be realism over what will change due to the hosting of the World Cup.

Qatar has been strongly criticised for its human rights record, including the conditions migrant workers have been subjected to as they build the tournament infrastructure, and also its attitude to LGBTQ rights.

The English Football Association has backed calls from human rights groups for compensation for families of migrant workers who died during World Cup construction projects.

England's opening match of the tournament on November 21 is against Iran, who have faced calls for expulsion from the World Cup over the alleged use of Iranian drones by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

