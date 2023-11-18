England boss Gareth Southgate refused to be overly critical of his players after they struggled to a 2-0 win over Malta on Friday night.

A first-half own goal and Harry Kane strike after the break saw England to a victory which ensures they win European Championship Qualifying Group C and virtually assured them of a place in Pot 1 when the draw for the tournament is made on December 2.

However, the home side – who had been hit by a string of injuries and withdrawals in the build-up to this match – didn’t have a shot on target until just after the hour mark and were disjointed in their play for much of the game.

“It was a game where we didn’t start well,” said Southgate on Channel 4. “I’ve been in football a long time - if you don’t start well, it’s hard to pick the game up.

