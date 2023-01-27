Gareth Southgate has revealed his family convinced him to stay on as England boss when he debated his future after the World Cup.
Southgate was unsettled by fierce criticism of England’s woeful Nations League performances prior to the World Cup in Qatar.
The 52-year-old was still considering walking away following England’s 2-1 defeat against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in December.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us