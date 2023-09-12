England manager Gareth Southgate revealed on Monday he once supported Scotland at the 1978 World Cup as the old rivals prepare to do battle in a friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of their first meeting.

Scotland have not beaten the Three Lions since 1999, but go into Tuesday’s clash in front of a home crowd at Glasgow’s Hampden Park full of confidence as they close in on qualification for next year’s European Championship.

Steve Clarke’s men have won all five of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, including at home to Spain and away to Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Clarke believes the test of facing England is a “benchmark” of how far his side have progressed.

