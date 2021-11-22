Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after leading England to the final of Euro 2020, the Football Association announced on Monday.

Southgate, who also masterminded a run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has transformed his team into serious contenders after years of underachievement.

Reports over recent weeks suggested the 51-year-old was set to sign a new deal, which had been due to end after the Qatar World Cup late next year.

“The FA is delighted to confirm Gareth Southgate and (assistant) Steve Holland have signed new contracts through to December 2024,” the FA said in a statement.

