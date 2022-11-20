Gareth Southgate said on Sunday that England will take the knee before their World Cup matches in Qatar to send a strong message of “inclusivity”.

On the eve of England’s Group B opener against Iran in Doha, Southgate once again found himself fielding as many questions about politics as he did on his team’s prospects.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over the Gulf state’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

England did not take the knee — a gesture against racism and other forms of discrimination — in their most recent matches in September.

The gesture has also been scaled back in the Premier League but Southgate’s players have agreed to repeat it before their World Cup matches.

“We feel it’s a strong statement that will go around the world, to young people in particular, to show that inclusivity is very important,” he said.

England are one of several European teams who aim to show support for the LGBTQ community.

More details here...