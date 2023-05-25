England manager Gareth Southgate took aim on Wednesday at an eight-month ban from all football-related activity for Brentford striker Ivan Toney for breaches of betting rules.

Toney was capped by Southgate for the first time in March, while betting charges were hanging over the 27-year-old.

He will not even be allowed to train with his teammates until the halfway point of his ban is up in September.

An independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions after Toney admitted to 232 breaches of gambling on football.

Players are banned from betting even on matches they are not involved in.

“I have spoken with him. I don’t know if that’s allowed, by the way. If it isn’t then they can ban me and not add to his,” said Southgate as he announced his squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia next month.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt