England manager Gareth Southgate said on Friday he does not pick his side based on "external reaction" as Jordan Henderson faces criticism for his decision to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The former Liverpool captain had been a vocal supporter of gay rights during his 12 years at Anfield.

However, Henderson's move to the Gulf kingdom, where homosexuality is illegal, has seen an England LGBTQ fan group say they will turn their back on the pitch when he plays.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

"I don't pick the team based on external reaction," Southgate said at his pre-match press conference

