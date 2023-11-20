Gareth Southgate says he is driven to make England the world’s top-ranked team, stressing there is no room for “sloppiness” as they seek to end their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a high.

England, who face North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday, are all but assured of being among the top seeds in next month’s draw for the finals in Germany.

But they were disappointing in Friday’s 2-0 victory against Malta at Wembley and will be keen to improve against lowly North Macedonia, whom they hammered 7-0 at Old Trafford in June.

“Qualification’s done,” the England boss told British media ahead of the Group C finale.

“With the games at the weekend, we might be ranked third in the world at the minute (England are fourth in the latest published FIFA rankings), but we’re two places off where we need to be so we can’t waste games.

