Gareth Southgate urged England’s players to block out the noise after they were booed off following a limp 0-0 draw against the United States in Friday’s World Cup clash.

Southgate’s side wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 with a lethargic display that featured just one shot on target.

After thrashing Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener, this was a wake-up call for England, who were being hyped as potential world champions on the evidence of their first game.

England fans at the Al Bayt Stadium made their feelings known as a vociferous blast of jeers echoed around the stands at the final whistle.

But Southgate insisted his stars must ignore the criticism because he had no complaints about their performance.

“Were we booed off? I’m not sure if that was aimed at us. Personally, I’m really pleased with the application of the players against a really tough opponent,” Southgate said.

