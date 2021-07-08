Gareth Southgate has urged England to conquer one last “massive hurdle” as they aim to cap their historic Euro 2020 campaign with victory against Italy in Sunday’s final.

England reached their first final in 55 years on Wednesday as Harry Kane settled a tense semi-final against Denmark with the extra-time strike that sealed a 2-1 win at raucous Wembley.

For the first time since beating West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, England will contest the title match of a major tournament.

It will be their first European Championship showpiece, against an Italy side who last won the tournament in 1968.

With history on the line, England boss Southgate challenged his players to finish the job in style.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta