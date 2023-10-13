Gareth Southgate has urged England’s understudies to seize their chance to impress in Friday’s friendly against Australia at Wembley.

Southgate is set to name an experimental line-up as he rests his established stars ahead of Tuesday’s key Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

England could seal their place at next year’s tournament when they face the Italians.

But first Southgate will take a look at some of his fringe players against the Socceroos.

“It’s one of the great sporting rivalries and if Australia have any sniff that we’re not taking the game seriously, then we will be in trouble,” the England manager told reporters on Friday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...