England manager Gareth Southgate said football must learn from past errors in child safeguarding as Crewe apologised for not doing more to spot warning signs about the behaviour of serial abuser Barry Bennell.

An independent review of historical sexual abuse on Wednesday found the English Football Association guilty of inexcusable “institutional failings” in delaying the implementation of child safeguarding measures following high-profile convictions.

The review by Clive Sheldon QC was commissioned by the FA in 2016, shortly after former player Andy Woodward spoke out about how he had been abused at Crewe by youth coach Bennell.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta