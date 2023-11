Gareth Southgate has used clips of Bobby Charlton to inspire his England players before they pay tribute to the World Cup winner in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

Former Manchester United and England star Charlton died aged 86 on October 21.

Southgate was at Charlton’s funeral at Manchester Cathedral on Monday and further tributes will be paid to one of England’s greatest ever players when Malta visit Wembley.

More details on SportsDesk.