Gareth Southgate has told his England stars to place extra focus on penalty practice as he sets his sights on winning the World Cup.

Southgate’s side were beaten on penalties by Italy in the European Championship final last year.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot in the painful defeat at Wembley.

Southgate, who missed the key spot-kick in the Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out loss to Germany, believes the key to penalty success is skill learned by repeated practice.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta