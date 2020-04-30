Public Vote 1st Award. With You Cody Langley. Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary

The SAF Student Prize was established in Malta and Gozo in 2017 and seeks to inspire and reward talented young artists in the community while celebrating the importance of art in the education system by recognising the quality of artwork produced by them.

For this year’s competition, the chosen theme was Joy and our participants were asked to show us their different interpretations through the language of art.

From the many submissions, 20 finalists were selected by our international judging panel formed by Howard Bilton (chairman of Sovereign Group), Stephen Griffiths (Sovereign Trust Malta Limited’s managing director), Laura Swale (Allura, Times of Malta), Caroline Miggiani (art historian), Dominique Ciancio (artist), James Vella Clark (artist). As well, our judges, were in charge to choose the winner of the Judges’ Prize.

Public Vote 2nd Award. Simple Pleasures are Priceless Treasures: The Beauty of Achieving Joy by Simplicity Andrei Tabone. The Archbishop’s Seminary School

Throughout the month of March, the voting was open to the public to support their favourite pieces from which the Public Vote 1st Award and Public Vote 2nd Award were determined.

We are very proud and please to give you the results.

Congratulations to the winners and many thanks to everyone who participated and voted!

All prints and postcards from the 20 finalists of this year are available for purchase.

