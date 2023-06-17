The Sovereign Military Order of Malta has had a century-long lease of Saint John’s Cavalier extended by two further decades, following an extension agreement signed with the Maltese government.

The 20-year extension secures the order as the historic building’s tenants until 2037, providing them with legal certainty after their previous tenancy deal expired in 2017.

The two dignitaries shake hands after confirming the extension. Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry

It was announced during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and Grand Chancellor of the SMOM Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo.

Built in the 16th century and designed by architect Francesco Laparelli, the cavalier overlooks St John’s bastion and is identical to Valletta’s other cavalier, Saint James. It was one of the first buildings to be constructed in Valletta and served a defensive military function.

The Saint John cavalier in Valletta. Photo: Frank Vincentz/Wikimedia Commons

Apart from discussing the lease extension, Borg and the SMOM Grand Chancellor also discussed the importance of continued bilateral relations between the two states as well as immigration, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Syria.