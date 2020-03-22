The Sovereign Art Foundation has sadly announced the cancellation of the public exhibitions for the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize for Malta and Gozo.

The decision has been taken in the interests of public health and well-being as a result of the developing situation surrounding the coronavirus. The health and safety of the participants, their families and teachers as well as the visitors to the exhibitions is of the highest priority.

However, the competition itself has not been cancelled. The finalists’ artwork can still be seen by visiting the Sovereign Art Foundation website at www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/malta.

Online voting remains open until March 29 and prizes will be awarded on April 23.

The foundation would like to thank all those who have supported the Students Prize so far this year and conveys its heartfelt wish that the public remains safe during this difficult time.

For more information, contact Kate Jenkins at eventsmalta@SovereignArtFoundation.com

About The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF)

SAF is a charity established in 2003 in Hong Kong. It now has operations in the UK and South Africa. SAF runs the annual Sovereign Asian Art Prize which raises money to help disadvantaged children. Since its inception, SAF has raised over US$6 million for charities worldwide. SAF funds projects using art as education, rehabilitation and therapy for disadvantaged children. The prize is now in its 17th year and is the biggest and most prestigious arts prize in the Asia region. SAF now runs students prizes in Hong Kong, Singapore, Mauritius, Bahrain, Portugal, Malta, the Isle of Man and Guernsey.

For more information, visit www.SovereignArtFoundation.com.