We are being asked to remember the enormous military contribution made by the Soviet Union in World War II, which undoubtedly led to the final Allied victory (June 19).

If we are going to play the ‘remember’ game, let us also remember the period of close cooperation in the 1920s and 1930s, during which time the Soviet Union helped Germany circumvent international law, by allowing it to rebuild its armed forces in Russia, in exchange for which Germany gave Russia an evolutionary boost in technology and training.

Let us further remember the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, signed by the Third Reich and the Soviet Union on April 23, 1939. Without this non-aggression treaty in place, Germany would have never dared initiate Operation Fall Weiß, its invasion of western Poland on September 1, 1939, which triggered World War II.

Let us remember that, rather than stopping the Germans, the Russians themselves invaded Eastern Poland on September 17. Between them the two invaders gobbled up that proud nation.

While we’re at it, perhaps we should also remember that Russia and Germany were actually at peace for over two whole years after their pact was signed, during which time Germany devoured western Europe and blitzed England, while the Russians massacred over 20,000 Polish officers at the Katyn Forest and elsewhere in April/May 1940.

This period of ‘peace’ also saw the Soviet annexations of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, parts of Romania, as well as the start of the Soviet invasion of Finland.

It was only following the launch of Operation Barbarossa, the German invasion of the Soviet Union, on June 22, 1941, that Russia finally joined hostilities on the Allied side and played its part in the defeat of its former ally.

If history is to be quoted, it should surely not be quoted selectively but thoroughly and honestly.