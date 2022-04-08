The health authorities have recalled the soy sauce of the Silver Swan brand (Special Soy Sauce) because of elevated levels of 3-MDPC.

3-MCPD are a group of contaminants that form during the processing of edible oils.

In elevated levels, these can have an adverse effect on the human reproductive system and can also be carcinogenic.

The affected product comes in one-litre bottles and expires on August 16, 2023. It originates in the Philippines.