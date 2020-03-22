The global economy is set to see a significant slowdown this year due to the severe economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to financial information firm S&P Global.

World gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at just 1.0 to 1.5 per cent this year, with risks remaining firmly on the downside, S&P said on Tuesday.

The severe impact is seen in Europe and the US, as containment measures such as social distancing and travel bans are set to lead to a demand collapse and hence economic activity is expected to be sharply lower in the second quarter.

In the meantime, UK employment increased to a record high but the unemployment rate also advanced even before the economy faced the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed last week.

The statistics office said the number of people in work increased by 184,000 in the three months to January to reach a record high of 33 million, reflecting the strength of the jobs market before the spread of the disease. The employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points from the previous three months to 76.5 per cent, a joint record high.

However, the jobless rate gained 0.2 percentage points from the preceding quarter to 3.9 per cent, largely unchanged from a year earlier, the ONS said.

This was above economists’ forecast of 3.8 per cent.

Finally, sentiment among German investors deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed that economic sentiment among investors plummeted to 8.7 in February from 26.7 in January, its sharpest decline on record.

Economists had forecast a drop to 21.5.

A separate measure of investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions decreased to -15.7 from -9.5.

Analysts had forecast a reading of -10.3.

“The feared negative effects of the coronavirus epidemic in China on world trade have been causing a considerable decline of the indicator of economic sentiment for Germany,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

