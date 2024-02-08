Spain was absent from a group of 26 European countries who signed a joint declaration Thursday voicing their opposition to the contentious Super League football project, ahead of the UEFA Congress in Paris.

Stressing the need for open competition, the letter — signed by sports ministers across the continent — does not explicitly refer to the Super League but is clear in its opposition to the concept.

Only two clubs, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, are still publicly attached to the Super League project, a closed competition intended to supplant the UEFA Champions League — European club football’s flagship event.

In the letter, the ministers “invite sport governing bodies to organise sporting competitions in compliance with the principles of openness, equal opportunities, sporting merit, link between annual performance in domestic competitions and all European competitions, financial solidarity, integrity and equity.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com