Spain and Portugal drew 0-0 in a friendly warm up for the European Championships in a friendly at the Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday.

The match was both an occasion to officially launch the two nations launching a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup and the hosts to test out a new-look defence.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night on his first game in Madrid since leaving Real in 2018 and came close to scoring twice and set up a good chance Diogo Jota filed to take advantage of.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.