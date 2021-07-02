The LEN European Junior Artistic Swimming Championships, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, continued on Thursday.

The morning programme consisted of the Duet Tech and Mixed Duet Tech, whilst in the evening action returned to the pool when the Duet Free and Mixed Duet Free Finals took place.

In the Duet Tech, Malta was represented by Ana Culic and Valentina Marchi.

Twenty-three entries registered for this class and was won by Violetta Evenko and Elizaveta Minaeva from Russia who scored 91.4742.

They were followed by Olessia Derevianchenko and Anastasiia Soldatenkova, from the Ukraine, who scored 88.0333, whilst in third place was the Spanish duo Gema Arquero Ortiz and Marina Garcia Polo, who scored 85.7742 points.

