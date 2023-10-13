Alvaro Morata’s diving header and a scrappy Oihan Sancet goal earned Spain an important 2-0 win over Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying on Thursday.

Steve Clarke’s side were left furious after Scott McTominay scored a brilliant free-kick to put Scotland ahead but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Morata broke the deadlock after 73 minutes and Sancet bundled home with Ryan Porteous close by to seal La Roja’s victory, which puts them on the verge of Euro 2024.

“We knew their level, they are a tough opponent, for how hard they work, how tight they keep their lines, they are well-drilled, that’s why they’re first in the group,” Rodri told Spanish broadcasters TVE.

