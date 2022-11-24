Marco Asensio is confident that Spain will avoid falling into the trap of over-confidence against Germany on Sunday after their opening day hammering of Costa Rica.

Luis Enrique’s side began their bid for a second World Cup crown with a 7-0 destruction of the Central American side on Wednesday, with Asensio netting the second goal.

Spain came into the tournament as one of the fancied teams and, along with England and France, managed to produce a statement win.

