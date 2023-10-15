Spain booked their place at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Norway on Sunday, also enabling Scotland to qualify from Group A.

Young midfielder Gavi fired home early in the second half to help the 2008 and 2012 European championship winners progress to the tournament in Germany next summer, with two games to spare.

Norway, who last appeared at a major tournament in Euro 2000, and their star striker Erling Haaland can now only potentially qualify through play-offs, but need to hold onto third and hope Serbia qualify from Group G to be eligible.

