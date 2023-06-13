The Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan on Tuesday for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism, after global outrage at the abuse of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil winger, 22, suffered racial abuse by Valencia supporters in May, provoking worldwide outrage after he squared off with fans in one stand.

Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales and his Brazilian counterpart Ednaldo Rodrigues revealed their plans for the game at Madrid’s stadium, alongside Spain internationals Ansu Fati and Rodrigo Moreno.

“I want to announce that the match against racism between Spain and Brazil will be at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Rubiales told a news conference.

