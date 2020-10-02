Spain coach Luis Enrique on Friday called up Jose Campana for the first time and recalled Sergio Canales and Dani Ceballos for three upcoming internationals.

Enrique’s men face Portugal in a friendly on October 7 and then play two Nations League games against Switzerland on October 10 and Ukraine on October 13.

Campana, a 27-year-old midfielder with Levante, played at all youth levels for Spain winning the last of his three under-21 caps in 2014.

