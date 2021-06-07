Sergio Busquets has left Spain’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the RFEF said Spain captain Busquets, 32, tested positive earlier on Sunday, with the rest of the squad all testing negative.

The RFEF added that those who have been in close contact with Barcelona midfielder Busquets “will remain isolated” as a preventative measure.

