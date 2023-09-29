Spain men’s coach Luis de la Fuente was summoned Friday as a witness by the judge investigating former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss and alleged coercion of women’s international Jenni Hermoso.

Judge Francisco de Jorge has called on De la Fuente to appear, as well as the federation’s director of communication, Pablo Garcia Cuervo, and several other staff, judicial sources told AFP.

De La Fuente and Garcia will appear in court on October 20, while others including the women’s team’s psychologist have been summoned for October 27.

More details on SportsDesk.